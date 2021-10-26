Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena gives fascinating analytic profile of Cape Town City ahead of MTN8 final

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has a given fascinating and detailed analytic profile of Cape Town City ahead of their MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Speaking in the build-up to the match where the Brazilians are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2007, Mokwena said City are close to being the most complete team.

City won this tournament in 2008 under former coach Benni McCarthy but Sundowns have never lifted the MTN8 trophy in its current guise and their last win was when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in 2007 when the competition was known as the SAA Supa8.

“When you speak of preparations and analysis, you look at two facets. The one is from a personnel perspective and my opinion is that Cape Town City probably have what I would say is close to the most complete side in relation to personnel,” said Mokwena.

“They have specialists in every position and in goal you have Hugo Marques whose extensive experience has helped them with build-ups. He is very good in relation to how they want to play, how they build form in the back and how they play in transition.”

In defence, Mokwena said they have some of the best players in the league.

“You have the left back Terrence Mashego who is probably the most on-form and one of the best in the country at the moment. He deservedly got called up to Bafana Bafana and they also have Abbubaker Mobara and Taariq Fielies.

“Mobara and Fielies are among the best centre backs in the country and they have Thamsanqa Mkhize who is one of the best right backs in the country.”