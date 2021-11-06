Good times are back, declares King Pitso as Ahly lift fines after win over Zamalek

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has declared that the “good times are back” for his club after they put five goals past Zamalek in Friday night’s 5-3 Egyptian Premier League win in the Cairo derby at Cairo International Stadium.

Ahly were so pleased with the result, the Red Devils putting behind them their league title defeat to Zamalek in August, that Mosimane’s club lifted the hefty fines that were imposed on the players and technical staff after their Egyptian Super Cup defeat to El-Gaish in September. Ahly president Mahmoud El-Khatib instead awarded an exceptional bonus to the squad for the win against Zamalek.

Mosimane, who went to an impressive sixth win, with just one defeat, in eight matches against Ahly’s bitter rivals the White Knights, said his team were tactically superior in the eight-goal thriller where Percy Tau played his first Cairo derby, but did not score.