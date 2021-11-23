Sundowns boss Motsepe welcomes looming formation of more ladies teams by PSL clubs

As part of empowering the girl child, improving women’s club football and advancing its professionalism on the African continent, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has resolved that teams with no ladies sides will not be allowed to participate in future continental club competitions from the 2022/23 season.

This means Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs which do not have ladies teams and have aspirations to play in future Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions will miss out unless they have female teams in place before the end of the current 2021/22 season.

While the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team is fresh from conquering the continent after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League crown in Cairo on Friday, their rivals in the men’s game, teams like AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United among others, do not have female teams in the professional ranks and are scrambling to establish them.