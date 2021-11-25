Pirates co-coach Davids happy with centre-back pairing of Nyauza and Ndah

Orlando Pirates caretaker co-coach Fadlu Davids said he was happy for the players after the Buccaneers scored three unanswered goals in their demolition of Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership match on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Cape Town-born former striker said Pirates have been playing well and deserve more than the 18 points they have from 12 matches.

“It was important for the players because the performance has been good but not really getting the results we wanted and not scoring the goals that we wanted,” Davids said after Pirates went into the match on the back of of a single win in seven league games.