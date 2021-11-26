Soccer

WATCH | Percy Tau on fire with another red-hot goal for Al Ahly

26 November 2021 - 12:07 By Marc Strydom
Percy Tau celebrates one of his two goals for Al Ahly in their 4-1 Egyptian Premier League win against Smouha at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on November 25 2021.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

Percy Tau's sparkling form in Egypt continued as he scored a brace in Al Ahly's 4-1 Premier League win against Smouha at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Thursday.

It was Tau's first goal in the 34th minute, three minutes after Ayman Ashraf put the Red Devils 1-0 up, that set tongues wagging in Egypt.

Sprinting onto a long punt upfield, Tau nicked the ball from the feet of big centre-back Ragab Nabil, cut inside, dragged the ball past Mahmoud Ezzat to turn him inside out twice, and hit a fine finish past goalkeeper El Hany Soliman.

Tau's second goal, in the 80th, making it 4-1, was a close-range tap-in.

Al Ahly v Smouha highlihghts.

The Bafana Bafana forward, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in August to reunite with his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at Ahly, started life in the land of the pharaohs at a sprint.

Tau has scored five league goals, as Ahly top the log with six wins from six matches.

TimesLIVE

