WATCH | Percy Tau on fire with another red-hot goal for Al Ahly
Percy Tau's sparkling form in Egypt continued as he scored a brace in Al Ahly's 4-1 Premier League win against Smouha at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Thursday.
It was Tau's first goal in the 34th minute, three minutes after Ayman Ashraf put the Red Devils 1-0 up, that set tongues wagging in Egypt.
Sprinting onto a long punt upfield, Tau nicked the ball from the feet of big centre-back Ragab Nabil, cut inside, dragged the ball past Mahmoud Ezzat to turn him inside out twice, and hit a fine finish past goalkeeper El Hany Soliman.
Tau's second goal, in the 80th, making it 4-1, was a close-range tap-in.
Al Ahly v Smouha highlihghts.
The Bafana Bafana forward, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in August to reunite with his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at Ahly, started life in the land of the pharaohs at a sprint.
Tau has scored five league goals, as Ahly top the log with six wins from six matches.
