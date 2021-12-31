Soccer

Hosts Cameroon report four Covid-19 cases on eve of Nations Cup

31 December 2021 - 13:52 By Reuters
Christian Bassogog of Cameroon and Seibou Mama of Benin during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Ismailia, Egypt. Bassogog has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the 2021 Nations Cup's kickoff on January 9.
Image: Visionhaus/Gallo Images

Cameroon's football federation said four of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, with the Africa Cup of Nations hosts set to kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso in just over a week's time.

Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog had been under observation since Wednesday due to "strong suspicions" and will continue to quarantine apart from the group, the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) said on Thursday.

Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco, who are among the favourites for the Cup, have been also been hit by Covid-19 in the build-up to the tournament which starts on January 9.

Cameroon, who have won the Cup five times, will compete in Group A with Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia.

Reuters

