COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters
December 31 2021 - 14:05
UK approves Pfizer Covid-19 pill
Britain's medicines regulator on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, for people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate illness who are at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. – Reuters
December 31 2021 - 14:01
Hosts Cameroon report four Covid-19 cases on eve of Nations Cup
Cameroon's football federation said four of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, with the Africa Cup of Nations hosts set to kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso in just over a week's time.
Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog had been under observation since Wednesday due to "strong suspicions" and will continue to quarantine apart from the group, the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) said on Thursday. – Reuters
December 31 2021 - 13:41
The curfew may be lifted but we're still in a pandemic state of disaster
Despite the Covid-19 curfew being lifted on Thursday, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the state of disaster will remain in place.
Gungubele was speaking at a virtual briefing to media on Friday. “Cabinet intended to lift the curfew, our hope is that the curfew should stay lifted. The biggest challenge is in balancing the livelihood of the country and saving lives,” he said.
“According to experts, the Omicron wave has reached its peak and clinical manifestation has not caused any alarm in hospitals, so conditions allow that we lift curfew.”
December 31 2021 - 11:51
Curfew lifting: Calls for vaccinations and responsible conduct join praise
The tourism and hospitality sectors, among those that have been most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown due to restrictions on their trading hours, have welcomed the lifting of the curfew before New Year's Eve.
Rosemary Anderson, Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) chairperson, said the midnight to 4am curfew had hampered operations without any proof that it reduced the spread of the virus: "Lifting the curfew will make a substantial economic difference to many hospitality businesses.
"Beyond the early closing of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, curfews meant that lodge, hotel and resort guests were forced into their rooms at midnight even though they were ‘technically’ at home. The curfew restricted them from going for a late-night walk in the gardens, swimming in the hotel pool at midnight or indulging any of the facilities resorts provide, such as gambling, having a meal, and so on."
December 31 2021 - 10:35
Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money
Beneficiaries of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant can expect to receive their first 2022 payment from January 10 after payments of the disability and elderly grants.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said older persons' grants will be paid from January 4 and disability grants from January 5. This includes other grant payments linked to these beneficiaries.
December 31 2021 - 08:30
Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters
A wave of panic swept over SA and the globe when the Omicron variant was recently announced along with news that mutations at the spike protein might affect the efficacy of existing vaccines.
But this week, two important studies revealed their findings.
The first study has shown that a booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which officially had a single dose regimen in SA, is 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation.
