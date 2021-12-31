COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters

December 31 2021 - 11:51

Curfew lifting: Calls for vaccinations and responsible conduct join praise

The tourism and hospitality sectors, among those that have been most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown due to restrictions on their trading hours, have welcomed the lifting of the curfew before New Year's Eve.

Rosemary Anderson, Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) chairperson, said the midnight to 4am curfew had hampered operations without any proof that it reduced the spread of the virus: "Lifting the curfew will make a substantial economic difference to many hospitality businesses.

"Beyond the early closing of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, curfews meant that lodge, hotel and resort guests were forced into their rooms at midnight even though they were ‘technically’ at home. The curfew restricted them from going for a late-night walk in the gardens, swimming in the hotel pool at midnight or indulging any of the facilities resorts provide, such as gambling, having a meal, and so on."