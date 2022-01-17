Soccer

Hosts Cameroon top Africa Cup of Nations group despite being held

17 January 2022 - 20:52 By Reuters
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar (No.10) scored his fifth goal of the tournament.
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar (No.10) scored his fifth goal of the tournament.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Cameroon gave up a second-half goal to the Cape Verde Islands as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the hosts still finished top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute before halftime substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Rodrigues' audacious back flick ensured Cape Verde finished with four points in third place in the standings.

They are likely to advance as one of four best third placed finishers.

Burkina Faso into second round after draw with Ethiopia

Burkina Faso secured a place in the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations after Cyrille Bayala’s first half goal helped them to an uninspiring ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Rodrigues had been a surprise omission from the starting line-up but underlined his ability soon after coming on.

Aboubakar fired home a left footed shot after a botched clearance from the Cape Verdians, adding to a double scored in each of the opening two matches.

But Cameroon were unable to end the group phase with three victories, which had been their ambition.

“It was difficult opponent who made things tough for us,” Aboubakar told reporters.

New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist

The New York Times has questioned why Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left off the Fifa shortlist for its Coach of the Year award for 2021 having ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“It was difficult to win although we wanted to finish with a 100% record.

"But we must not be negative about it because we are through.”

Aboubakar also missed a close-in chance in the second half, but overall Cameroon had limited chances in the match at the Olembe Stadium.

Burkina Faso finished second, also with four points, after a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in the other Group A match.

MORE:

Invited fans to attend PSL's new Cup

Invitations will be sent to 2,000 football fans to watch the Premier Soccer League’s inaugural DStv Compact Cup that kicks off with a semifinal leg ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA's goalkeeping conundrum

Lack of drive, hunger and the shortage of coaches qualified to develop goalkeepers have been cited by two of SA’s legendary goalkeepers as some of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Afcon in all its glory defies the cynics

It is the responsibility of those who love and care about Africa to defend her from those who consistently dismiss the continent as a canvas of ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby
  4. Proteas captain Dané van Niekerk out of Women’s Cricket World Cup Cricket
  5. Salah goal gives Egypt win over Guinea Bissau, Nigeria cruise into next stage Soccer

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...