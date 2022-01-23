Soccer

Burkina Faso edge Gabon to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

23 January 2022 - 21:19 By Reuters
Burkina Faso became the first nation to reach the Africa Cup of Nations last 8.
Burkina Faso became the first nation to reach the Africa Cup of Nations last 8.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Burkina Faso held off a gallant rearguard action from 10-man Gabon to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 tie in Limbe on Sunday.

Ismahila Ouedraogo netted the decisive kick to ensure they are the first side into the last eight after an incident-packed and energy sapping clash.

After Burkina Faso skipper Bertrand Traore scored early, 10-man Gabon took the match into extra time following a dramatic last-minute equaliser.

But in the end the Burkinabe held their nerve in a dramatic shootout to advance. 

MORE:

Why Arrows' DC case over ineligible player might lead to them fighting relegation

Lamontville Golden Arrows will be in the dock with the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee (DC) next week over allegedly fielding an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs take matter of match postponements to Safa arbitration

Kaizer Chiefs’ matter of their two matches they failed to honour in December due to Covid-19 has gone to arbitration at the SA Football Association ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: André Ayew

Ghana footballer André Ayew is the son of the illustrious Abedi Pele, one of the most respected football icons to fly the flag for his country and ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer
  5. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.