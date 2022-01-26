Kaizer Chiefs and PSL set a deadline to agree on arbitrator

Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have until Monday to agree on an arbitrator in their case over the club failing to honour two DStv Premiership fixtures in December amid an outbreak of Covid-19.

Three names have been put forward by the SA Football Association (Safa) for arbitrator and the parties have to agree on one by Monday, TimesLIVE is informed. If the parties cannot agree, Safa makes an appointment.

Chiefs applied to the PSL on December 3 to have four fixtures last month postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak affected 31 people, which grew to more than 50 cases, at the club. Amakhosi said the outbreak had shut down their headquarters at Naturena and forced them to put staff, players and coaches in isolation.

The PSL's football department turned down Chiefs' request, which the club sent for review to the league's executive committee, which after several meetings also rejected the request.

Chiefs have taken the committee's decision to arbitration at Safa.

Amakhosi have been charged to appear before a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) for the games they did not honour against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on December 4 and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on December 8.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said the DC met on Friday and agreed to postpone the matter pending the Safa arbitration. February 25 has been set for the hearing.

Chiefs were adamant it would not be possible to field a team in their games against City and Arrows if they followed department of health regulations on Covid-19.