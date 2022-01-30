Cameroon team success puts some shine on troubled Afcon tournament

Progress for the home team to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals added some shine to Cameroon’s troubled tournament, overshadowed by the death of eight people in a crowd crush last week.

Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 in the first of the weekend’s quarter-finals on Saturday in front of a boisterous crowd in Douala to move into the final four and temper some of the impact of the disaster.

The deaths last Monday at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium cast a dark cloud over the tournament, which has been beset by a host of other problems.

The deadly crush took place as spectators attempted to gain entry to the stadium.