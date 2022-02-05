Baxter 'serious' about finding a way to start Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Kaizer Chiefs

Stuart Baxter says he definitely wants to find a way for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to start games when Kaizer Chiefs return to play at full strength having recovered from the effects of their Covid-19 outbreak in December.

Chiefs make their return from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on February 12.

An Amakhosi threatening to pressurise DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns had the bottom taken out of their season when the club was hit with more than 50 cases of Covid-19 in December, as they failed to honour fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Chiefs returned to play with mixed-strength combinations in late December and managed two wins and a defeat, with Ngcobo's goals and creativity a highlight.

The 22-year-old emerging fan favourite played 40 matches in 2020-21, featuring strongly in Chiefs’ run to the Caf Champions League final, and his absence under Baxter at the start of 2021-22 was a source of consternation among the club's supporters.

That Ngcobo finally got a run due to Covid-19-induced absences — including that of the head coach — saw a public perception aired that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were behind the skilled player's reintroduction. Such a notion seems far-fetched as Baxter would have still been part of the tactical meetings deciding Amakhosi's line-ups.

But Ngcobo's performances once he did come back have given Baxter plenty to think about.

“He's definitely put his hand up,” the coach said.

“Football is cut and thrust. 'Mshini' [Ngcobo] gets a bit of an embellished role because we've got the Covid-19 thing, and he takes that opportunity.