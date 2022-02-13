No professional football but Royal Bafokeng remains in pristine condition

Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng had its moment in the sun this weekend by hosting two marquee football events in a space of two days.

The 2010 World Cup stadium had its rare taste of continental football as it played host to a Caf Champions League group stage tie as hosts Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman 1-0 on Friday.

Though there were no cheering fans, not even the villagers a stone's throw from the stadium, the festivities at the 44,000-seater venue continued on Sunday as ambitious local side Black Eagles, who play in SA’s third-tier ABC Motsepe League in North West, beat their Mpumalanga semi-professional counterparts FC Sivutsa 3-2 in extra time to advance to the last-16 round of the R6m Nedbank Cup.