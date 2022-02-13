No professional football but Royal Bafokeng remains in pristine condition
Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng had its moment in the sun this weekend by hosting two marquee football events in a space of two days.
The 2010 World Cup stadium had its rare taste of continental football as it played host to a Caf Champions League group stage tie as hosts Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman 1-0 on Friday.
Though there were no cheering fans, not even the villagers a stone's throw from the stadium, the festivities at the 44,000-seater venue continued on Sunday as ambitious local side Black Eagles, who play in SA’s third-tier ABC Motsepe League in North West, beat their Mpumalanga semi-professional counterparts FC Sivutsa 3-2 in extra time to advance to the last-16 round of the R6m Nedbank Cup.
Royal Bafokeng was tipped to be a white elephant when Platinum Stars was sold, renamed and relocated to Cape Town in 2018 but that has not been the case.
The pitch is in tip-top condition and you would not think that it was also graced by church functions, music concerts, church events and amateur football tournaments before Covid-19 hit.
The stadium’s pitch was showered with praise by the Sundowns technical team before and after their match on Friday.
It is in pristine condition despite no football top-flight tenant for the last three years and showed why owners of the stadium Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS) are hoping that the weekend’s festivities will serve as a reminder that the venue is open for business.
In the other final round of Nedbank fixtures of the first round on Sunday, title holders Marumo Gallants made light work of Western Cape ABC Motsepe side and two-time winners Santos as they won 2-0 at Peter Mokaba in Polokwane.
Gallants coach Dan Malesela became the 10th different coach to lift the trophy since its first edition in 2008 when he guided TS Galaxy to an unlikely victory over Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.
Malesela’s team join fellow Premiership rivals Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Royal AM, TS Galaxy, Baroka and Swallows in the next round of 16.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, University of Pretoria, Venda Football Academy and Platinum City Rovers kept the GladAfrica Championship flag flying high in the tournament.
Debutants Mathaithai from Botshabelo, Clinton Larsen’s Summerfield Dynamos and Eastern Cape’s Sinenkani, who knocked out 2018 champions Free State Stars in a penalty shoot-out, are the only remaining amateur sides.
