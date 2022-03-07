Soccer

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's hunger for more success

07 March 2022 - 14:39 By Reuters
Scenes at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester before the derby mach between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team's display in Sunday's 4-1 derby win over Manchester United showed they remain as hungry as ever for success despite their trophy-filled seasons under the Spanish coach.

"I said many times the biggest form of success for a manager is that after winning three Premier Leagues in the last four years we still run like we run and we are still there to win again," he said after double strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

"You can get confused and think like maybe you are what you are not. Still we are humble enough to do it again and again and be up there. After these guys have been there many years," he added.

Guardiola said the latest battle for the title with Liverpool, who are six points behind leaders City and have a game in hand, was another struggle in a memorable duel.

"We have the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my career as a manager.

"Fighting with them (Liverpool) and being with them for trophies and titles, it is the biggest achievement I have done in my career," he said.

City utterly dominated the second 45 minutes of Sunday's game, after going in 2-1 up at the interval, with their passing and movement too much for Ralf Rangnick's side.

"The second half much better. We cannot forget United in the last eight games without defeat. The second half was one of the highest levels we have played at in years," he said.

“I am so demanding but I know my limits and I know the players' limits and second half, in all terms, the display was everything.

“We felt from the first minute of the second half, we had the game in hand.

"Today the best thing we did, especially in the second half, was playing with the rhythm we have to play," he added.

“When they decided to jump, we found players in the pockets. Today we did that really, really well.”

MORE:

