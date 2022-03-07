Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's hunger for more success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team's display in Sunday's 4-1 derby win over Manchester United showed they remain as hungry as ever for success despite their trophy-filled seasons under the Spanish coach.

"I said many times the biggest form of success for a manager is that after winning three Premier Leagues in the last four years we still run like we run and we are still there to win again," he said after double strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

"You can get confused and think like maybe you are what you are not. Still we are humble enough to do it again and again and be up there. After these guys have been there many years," he added.