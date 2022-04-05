Sundowns to face Petro de Luanda in Champions League quarterfinals
Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Petro de Luanda of Angola in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals while Orlando Pirates take on Tanzanian outfit Simba SC in the last-eight of the Confederation Cup.
The quarterfinal fixtures of the two continental competitions were determined in the draw that took place at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday afternoon.
The first legs of the Champions League quarters are scheduled for April 15 and 16 while the second legs will be staged on April 22 and 23.
Sundowns finished at the top of Group A ahead of defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, who were forced to settle for second. Downs will travel to Luanda, Angola, for the first leg against Petro, who finished second to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic in Group D.
𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑮𝑼𝑬 𝑶𝑷𝑷𝑶𝑵𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑺 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑴𝑬𝑫
We have been drawn against Atlético Petroléos in the quarter-final of the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL!
Let us know your thoughts on the draw Masandawana! ⬇️ #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/8hND8Wa88R
Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly will play their quarterfinal clash against Raja Casablanca as they continue their mission to defend their title for the third time in succession.
The Egyptian giants retained their title last year by beating SA side Kaizer Chiefs in the final.
The Confed Cup first legs have been set for April 17 while return fixtures will be on April 24.
Pirates will travel to Tanzania for the first leg and if they go through will face Libya's Al Ittihad or Ahli Tripoli in the semifinals.
☠️ Tanzanian Voyage Awaits Buccaneers
🖥 Read the Latest News 👉🏿 https://t.co/cOjB2ln0oh
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#TotalEnergiesCAFCC#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/C8PzCci6Vq
Pirates topped the Confed Cup's Group B while Ittihad finished second to make the quarterfinals.
Pirates failed to beat the Libyan outfit, who won 3-2 at home while they held the Sea Robbers to a goalless draw in SA on Sunday.
The hosts of the Champions League final will be announced in the next few days, according to Caf. The SA Football Association has also signalled its intention to bid for the final.
Draws —
Champions League
Quarterfinals:
Al Ahly v Raja Casablanca
ES Setif v Esperance
CR Belouizdad v Wydad AC
Petro Atletico v Sundowns.
Semifinals:
QF1 v QF2
QF 4 v QF3
Confederation Cup
Quarterfinals:
Simba v Orlando Pirates
Al Ittihad v Ahli Tripoli
Pyramids FC v TP Mazembe
Al Masry v RS Berkane
Semifinals:
QF2 v QF1
QF3 v QF4