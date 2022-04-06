WATCH | Hunt on Nurković: ‘When I got to Kaizer Chiefs he wanted out’

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed speculation that striker Samir Nurković “wanted out” of Kaizer Chiefs at the start of last season.

Hunt spent a storied year at Chiefs where a season-long Fifa transfer ban hindered the respected coach in his first big move to a big three club and Amakhosi ended eighth in the DStv Premiership.

Chiefs opted not to renew the four-time league winner's contract and indications are the relationship had soured beyond the team's struggles on the field.

Nurković ended the 2019-2020 season — where Amakhosi confounded expectations ending as runners-up under Ernst Middendorp — among a group of five players on 13 goals, three behind top scorers Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile.

He spent much of Hunt's season at Chiefs in 2020-2021 injured and the Serb's troubles with fitness have continued into 2021-2022 under Stuart Baxter.