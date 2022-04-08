×

Soccer

'They're signed by the chairman': Fans up in arms over Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United ticket prices

08 April 2022 - 12:00
Image: Gallo Images

Football fans are up in arms over the ticket price hike for the Kaizer Chiefs match against SuperSport United next weekend. 

Amakhosi and SuperSport United are set to square off over the Easter Weekend at FNB Stadium. 

This will be the first time Chiefs will play in front of their fans in more than two years after stadiums were given the green light to allow fans back inside. 

Fans attending games must be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours. The venues may admit fans up to 50% of its usual capacity.

Amakhosi said it was ready and looking forward to hosting their fans at the stadium. 

“Chiefs and supporters had not been separated since the birth of the club in 1970, but this changed in 2020 when we started playing behind closed doors and this led to us losing the league title in the last few minutes of the 2019/2020 season,” said Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung.

“We are glad that is in the past and we are looking forward to the singing and dancing we love hearing and seeing at the different venues around the country

“We look forward to being together again with our supporters on April 16 when we host SuperSport United for our first game with supporters back in the stadium. We believe our players will be buoyed by this and we will see some exciting football.”

While fans were looking forward to the game, many were shocked by the ticket prices listed on Computicket.

According to a listing, the cheapest seats will cost R70. 

The listing has since been removed without explanation, while other matches listed on the site have tickets priced at R40 for adults and R10 for children under 12.

A request for comment from Kaizer Chief was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

On social media, fans complained that the tickets were more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions. 

