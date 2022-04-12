Erasmus praises ‘amazing brotherhood’ behind Sundowns’ success

Despite not playing a lot, Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Kermit Erasmus has pleaded with his teammates to remain a unit and keep the brotherhood intact to achieve their goals for the season.

Erasmus, who joined Sundowns from Cape Town City in 2020, has been enjoying some time on the pitch in the past few weeks and justified his selection with three goals from two appearances.

The two-time league winner scored a brace in the 5-0 drubbing of ABC Motsepe League club Summerfield Dynamos in the Nedbank Cup and scored a stunner in the 3-0 win over Al-Merrikh in the Caf Champions League.

Erasmus, who has played 15 matches in all competitions this season, admits the competition for places is quite high in the team and believes that’s one of the main reasons Sundowns are performing so well on all fronts.

“Our camp is always interesting. As a player I’m always looking forward to being part of the camaraderie of the team and the brotherhood is amazing.”

“We can only grow from strength to strength. The games we have played have shown we have been sticking together and we’re fighting for one another.

“We’ve been working hard and sticking as a unit because without one another it wouldn’t be possible for us to be where we are.”