Kaepernick willing to accept backup quarterback role if given a chance

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine,” Kaepernick, 34, told former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones on the podcast.

“But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I wanna be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick's protests during the pregame renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers were aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities.

Kaepernick had a 1-10 record as a starting quarterback in 2016 and has gone unsigned after opting out of his contract that off-season. Many experts believe his political activism is the key reason teams are wary of signing him.