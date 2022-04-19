×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaepernick willing to accept backup quarterback role if given a chance

19 April 2022 - 16:47 By Reuters
Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans during the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on April 2 2022. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans during the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on April 2 2022. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Image: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick remains committed to making a National Football League (NFL) comeback and would accept a role as a backup quarterback to make it happen, according to the latest episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Kaepernick sparked a polarising countrywide debate in the US in 2016 when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem before games and has not played in the NFL since that year.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine,” Kaepernick, 34, told former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones on the podcast.

“But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I wanna be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Kaepernick's protests during the pregame renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers were aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities.

Kaepernick had a 1-10 record as a starting quarterback in 2016 and has gone unsigned after opting out of his contract that off-season. Many experts believe his political activism is the key reason teams are wary of signing him.

READ MORE

WATCH | Rams beat Bengals in thriller to win Super Bowl on home field

The hometown Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming the franchise's ...
Sport
2 months ago

'Colin in Black and White' has timely relevance given Quinton de Kock knee controversy

Our local blowhards could learn from this six-part series that tells the story of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his gesture of solidarity with ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

CSA’s Lawson Naidoo responds to Jonathan Jansen on De Kock ‘knee’ debacle

"Witness the thousands of violent clashes at Wembley recently where England players took the knee, But momentum must not be lost to keep doing the ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

English Football Association implore fans not to boo players who 'take a knee'

The Football Association have issued a statement asking England fans to respect the right of players to "take a knee" as a protest against racial ...
Sport
10 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success ... Soccer
  2. Hits and misses in the sacking of PSL coaches Sport
  3. Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw Soccer
  4. Late VAR drama as Sundowns lose to Petro in Luanda Soccer
  5. Cape Town City threatens to throw end of PSL season into chaos Soccer

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods