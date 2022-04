Bafana underestimate Liberia at their peril, warns ex-Sundowns star Laffor

“We have a lot of players playing outside the country. We have guys playing in Malaysia, in Sweden and we have Oscar Dorley, who is always playing Champions League football for Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

“We have a coach in Peter Butler who has been with the team for about two years now and he is trying to rebuild the national team. I think this time it is going to be different with the level of professionalism that the coach has brought in.”

Former Zimbabwe captain Kaitano Tembo said uncertainty as a result of the ban on his country by Fifa over government interference in the sport is not an ideal state of preparation for SA's neighbours.

“The most difficult part for Zimbabwe is preparations at the moment, because since the ban was announced, nothing is happening in terms of playing friendly games, said Tembo, who was sacked as coach of SuperSport United last week.

“It is very difficult to go into competition mode when you are not prepared and that is the disadvantage for Zimbabwe.”

Tembo said Zimbabwe has good players but they may not be well prepared for the qualifiers if the ban is lifted.

“At the moment, Zimbabwe has a lot of good players who are playing in Europe, and here in SA, as well as back home in Zimbabwe.

Tembo said he is available to take the reigns of his national team if Zimbabwe calls.

“You never know what will happen in football but I am a coach and that’s my job. So, if the challenge of working with the national team comes, I am available.”