Chiefs coach Zwane still hopeful about Champions League qualification

Despite their recent unconvincing league run of four losses and one win, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane remains hopeful of Caf Champions League qualification next season.

A win over on-form and recently crowned DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday is key to their mission of leapfrogging second-placed Royal AM and Cape Town City to second spot at the end of the season.

Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday to end their four-match losing streak.

The win over Dan Malesela’s Gallants kept Chiefs in the race for the second spot finish on the log table because Royal AM and Cape Town City dropped crucial points on Wednesday.

Zwane’s men are fourth in the standings with 42 points, three points behind Royal and City, who are second and third on the log table respectively.

“As a club of Kaizer Chiefs' calibre, we try to give our best all the time and I think we have done our best but it hasn’t been enough this season,” Zwane said.

“I think as long as we have three games left we will focus on ourselves and take one game at a time. We hope that we will be able to find the results. It’s all about that right now.”