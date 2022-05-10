POLL | Do you think Mosimane will become the first coach to win three Champions League trophies in succession?

All eyes are on Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to see if he will become the first coach to win three Champions League trophies in succession. This after Al Ahly's impressive 4-0 semifinal first-leg win against ES Setif at the weekend.

Sunday Times Daily reports Mosimane would become the first coach to win three trophies in succession if Ahly progresses to the 2021-2022 edition for which they are on course after Saturday's match.

The possibility of Mosimane making history is not far-fetched considering his track record. Since joining the club in 2020, he has won two trophies. In 2020 his team beat rivals Zamalek and Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the 2020-2021 final.