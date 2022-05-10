×

Soccer

POLL | Do you think Mosimane will become the first coach to win three Champions League trophies in succession?

10 May 2022 - 12:08
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match against ES Setif at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on May 7 2022.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane during the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match against ES Setif at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on May 7 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

All eyes are on Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to see if he will become the first coach to win three Champions League trophies in succession. This after Al Ahly's impressive 4-0 semifinal first-leg win against ES Setif at the weekend. 

Sunday Times Daily reports Mosimane would become the first coach to win three trophies in succession if Ahly progresses to the 2021-2022 edition for which they are on course after Saturday's match. 

The possibility of Mosimane making history is not far-fetched considering his track record. Since joining the club in 2020, he has won two trophies. In 2020 his team beat rivals Zamalek and  Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the 2020-2021 final.

The match will be held in Morrocco on May 30

Ahly have a tough road ahead before they can reach the finals and lift the cup again. On Saturday they need a semifinal tie in Algeria‚ and then play against Wydad and Petro Atletico in Angola.

Mosimane shared on Twitter that he received a "love letter" ahead of the semi-final against Setif.

He said the constant letters are meant to distract him mentally but he vowed to remain focused.

"By the way, I consistently got my 'love' letters again before my semi-final game against Setif. From the same source. Guess from who? Unfortunately, I have turned this is into a motivation not a mental distraction."

