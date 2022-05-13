×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘You are playing for your children’s school fees,’ Baroka coach tells players

13 May 2022 - 08:27
Baroka stand-in coach Vincent Kobola has told his players he wants nothing less than three points against SuperSport United.
Baroka stand-in coach Vincent Kobola has told his players he wants nothing less than three points against SuperSport United.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Baroka stand-in coach Vincent Kobola has reminded his players that they are “playing for their children’s school fees” as they approach the decisive end of the DStv Premiership over the next two weekends.

Bottom-of-the-log Baroka approach their last two matches against SuperSport United and Maritzburg United staring down the barrel of relegation to the GladAfrica Championship.

Their survival mission starts with a clash against SuperSport at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday where Kobola said only a win will keep their hopes of survival alive.

“They know that they are playing for their contracts and for the lives,” said Kobola, who took over recently after Kgoloko Thobejane was demoted to the Baroka reserve team.

“Some of them are left with only two months to earn a salary and they have families to look after and they have children in school. When a child is taken out of school, you must explain as a father and take responsibility.”

‘We can topple Sundowns,’ says Mnisi as Royal take aim at Brazilians’ dominance

After a successful maiden season in the DStv Premiership, Royal AM are aiming to take their ambitions up a notch by going toe-to-toe with Mamelodi ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Kobola said circumstances are difficult because most of Baroka's players are young.

“Most of the boys have also never been in this situation before, so sometimes they panic and are scared. When you look at them, sometimes you can see that they are scared but we are helping them as much as we can.”

Baroka go into their last two games with their fate out of their hands. Kobola said they are keeping the faith that fellow strugglers TS Galaxy and Swallows FC will drop points.

“For me to take this responsibility, I wanted to help the team because I have been here the entire season,” he added. “It was better for me to take over, unlike getting someone new who was going to need time to adjust and know the players. We must just make sure that we win our remaining two games and hope that results of other teams favour us.

“Everyone knows the situation we are in — whatever happened in the match against Chippa United, where we conceded the equaliser in the dying minutes, is behind us now.

“If we think too much about it, it will be disruptive to our preparations for the match against SuperSport United. We just had to motivate the players again and remind them that our mission remains the same — and it is to save this club.

“The players understand that they let themselves down against Chippa and they can’t let it happen again.”

In other matches on Saturday (all 3pm) that will have a bearing on which team will suffer automatic relegation Swallows take on Chippa at Dobsonville Stadium while TS Galaxy are at home to Marumo Gallants in Nelspruit.

READ MORE

Relegated Jomo Cosmos mourn death of 'beloved player' Sivuyile Zozi

Relegated GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos have announced that their player Sivuyile Zozi has died.
Sport
1 day ago

Richards Bay have final-day advantage in promotion battle with Tuks

Richards Bay FC will have the advantage on the final day of the GladAfrica Championship to take the title and earn automatic promotion to the DStv ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘I feel sorry for Jomo’ — Chiefs coach Zwane saddened by Cosmos’ relegation

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane says Jomo Cosmos's demise as a professional outfit must serve as a stark lesson to other clubs that there ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘I won’t buy a status to come back’ — Sono in good spirits after relegation

Appearing in a very good spirits despite just being relegated from professional football, Jomo Sono has said he won’t buy a Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Doctor Khumalo on Broos’ Bafana selections: You can’t compare Brooks and Jali Soccer
  2. Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba’s campaign Soccer
  3. This is what it took for MaMkhize’s Royal AM to bend the ball their way Sport
  4. Klopp lauds ‘machine’ Mane as Liverpool forward linked with move Soccer
  5. SAZI HADEBE | The C in Caf is for chaos: its decision-making leaves a lot to be ... Sport

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail