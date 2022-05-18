Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will be launching a schools soccer programme this year as part of his plan to give back to the sport in SA, his management team MT Sports has confirmed.
Mosimane, who enjoyed unrivalled success with Mamelodi Sundowns, is a match away from a hat-trick of successive Caf Champions League titles with the Egyptian giants.
MT Sports said the programme, to be known as Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS), seeks to produce a well-balanced player of tomorrow.
“The PMSS is part of coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow but also ensuring he contributes towards football in SA for it to go back to the level of excellence that we know it to be, and most importantly reaching new heights,” said Moira Tlhagale, the MD of the MT Sports Marketing and Management agency.
We are proud to announce that the PITSO MOSIMANE SOCCER SCHOOLS is launching this year and we have exciting partnerships at hand!🤝🏾— MTSports (@MTSports10) May 18, 2022
“Throughout his career as a player and coach Pitso Mosimane has been a perpetual student of the game, ensuring he continuously amasses football knowledge.”
MT Sports said the aim of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools initiative is to develop a football programme that will have a holistic approach to developing players on and off the field.
It said the programme will ai to produce a player of tomorrow who will be balanced academically, socially and most importantly technically.
“Key elements that form part of the PMSS programme are to ensure the employment of the right calibre of coaches, adherence to a specified development plan and ensuring the environment that the players are in is safe and encouraged to thrive,” MT Sports general manager of Keletso Totlhanyo added.