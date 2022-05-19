×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs hit by flu and injuries ahead of last game against Swallows

19 May 2022 - 09:56 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro tackled by Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match between at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 8 2022.
Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro tackled by Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match between at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 8 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Flu and injuries have plunged Kaizer Chiefs into a crisis ahead of their important last match of the DStv Premiership season against relegation-threatened Swallows FC.

Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane said Amakhosi are likely to be without at least nine key players against the Birds.

Zwane said at least four players did not train on Tuesday and Wednesday due to flu and also confirmed that the team has been left thin in attack by the injury to striker Leonardo Castro.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding

While Stellenbosch FC have said that one of their key players Zitha Kwinika has signed for Kaizer Chiefs, Amakhosi interim coach Arthur Zwane has ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“We are going into the game with a lot of injuries and other players are sick and down with flu,” Zwane said.

“There are about four players who didn’t train today and yesterday [Tuesday and Wednesday] and we are just hoping that one or two will be available tomorrow [Thursday].

“But as of now, those players are not going to be available to play and also Castro is going to join Keagan Dolly. He has got a torn ligament and it's a grade one tear and he might be out for some time.

“Keagan is going to be out for about six to eight weeks too. There are about nine players who are not available for the match.

“Siyabonga Ngezana also has that hamstring [injury] that has been troubling him for the past few games. We are trying not to aggravate it now.”

Zwane and Sheppard to meet Chiefs bosses on coaching position next week

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed a meeting between the technical team and the club’s management will be held next week to ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Though Zwane would have loved to have everyone available as Chiefs chase a third-place finish on the log at least, he feels Amakhosi will be fine in defence as they have enough cover there.

“It’s an opportunity for other players that have not been playing such as Njabulo Ngcobo, [Austin] Dube and many other players who can play in those positions,” Zwane said.

“I don’t think we have a crisis at the back. The only problem we have is the offensive players who are not going to be available. That’s where we are going to be lacking, but we will try to come with the best XI that will go out there and grind the desired results.”

Amakhosi are fourth on the table with 46 points, three points behind the second-placed Cape Town City while level with third-placed Royal AM. Royal have played one game fewer than Chiefs.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will launch a schools soccer programme this year as part of his plan to give back to the sport in SA, his management ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine

Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with another fine by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee for failing to honour their fixtures against ...
Sport
1 day ago

MaMkhize: Royal AM on a mission to challenge football’s established order

Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has vowed the club will not add its name to the list of one season wonders.
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates’ Confed final opponents are Morocco’s RS Berkane

Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane and will be Orlando Pirates' opponents in Friday’s Caf Confederation Cup final after advancing from ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding Soccer
  3. Boks legend Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move Rugby
  4. Davids asks Nigerians to back Pirates and ‘prodigal son’ Ndah in Confed final Soccer
  5. Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA Soccer

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August