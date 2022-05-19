Kaizer Chiefs hit by flu and injuries ahead of last game against Swallows

“We are going into the game with a lot of injuries and other players are sick and down with flu,” Zwane said.

“There are about four players who didn’t train today and yesterday [Tuesday and Wednesday] and we are just hoping that one or two will be available tomorrow [Thursday].

“But as of now, those players are not going to be available to play and also Castro is going to join Keagan Dolly. He has got a torn ligament and it's a grade one tear and he might be out for some time.

“Keagan is going to be out for about six to eight weeks too. There are about nine players who are not available for the match.

“Siyabonga Ngezana also has that hamstring [injury] that has been troubling him for the past few games. We are trying not to aggravate it now.”