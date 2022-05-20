Pirates legends Lekgwathi and Makhanya share how Bucs can win Confed Cup

Orlando Pirates legends Lucky Lekgwathi and Joseph Makhanya have shared what they think Buccaneers need to do in Nigeria to bring the Caf Confederation Cup trophy home.

The Sea Robbers are in Uyo where they are due to face RSB Berkane of Morocco in the climax of the continent's second-tier club tournament on Friday (9pm, SA time).

Pirates are chasing their first continental success since 1995 when they won the Caf Champions League.

Despite not being able to win an African title, Lekgwathi was part of the Pirates team that lost the 2013 Champions League to Al Ahly.

“I think the first thing the guys at Pirates need to know is that they are not there just to represent Pirates, but this about our nation. This is their chance to make South Africans proud,” Lekgwathi said.