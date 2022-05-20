×

Soccer

Pirates legends Lekgwathi and Makhanya share how Bucs can win Confed Cup

20 May 2022 - 13:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates players celebrate a goal during the CAF Confederation Cup match against Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium in March.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates legends Lucky Lekgwathi and Joseph Makhanya have shared what they think Buccaneers need to do in Nigeria to bring the Caf Confederation Cup trophy home.

The Sea Robbers are in Uyo where they are due to face RSB Berkane of Morocco in the climax of the continent's second-tier club tournament on Friday (9pm, SA time).

Pirates are chasing their first continental success since 1995 when they won the Caf Champions League.

Despite not being able to win an African title, Lekgwathi was part of the Pirates team that lost the 2013 Champions League to Al Ahly.

“I think the first thing the guys at Pirates need to know is that they are not there just to represent Pirates, but this about our nation. This is their chance to make South Africans proud,” Lekgwathi said.

“The most important thing for them when it comes to the play, they must never make the mistake of changing their style of play. They need to stick to the SA style of play and avoid focusing too much on the opponents.

“They need to focus on themselves, because most of the time that’s the mistakes we always commit, focusing on the other team and losing ourselves in the process.

“Study Berkane, but don’t change your game just to suit them and let them worry about you,” the former skipper said.

Makhanya said Pirates needed to play their hearts out in Nigeria as this is an opportunity to salvage what has been an abysmal season and win back their supporters before the new season.

“I think there’s no better situation than now, because things didn’t go according to the plans for them this season.

“There were a lot of expectations after winning the MTN8 last season, that kind of gave them a lifeline with the supporters not to go very hard on them. Because the fans want to see Pirates winning the league or finishing at least in position two.

“They want to see Pirates compete in the Champions League, not Caf Confederation Cup. But this is a step towards that direction.”

TimesLIVE

