POLL | Will Zwane take Chiefs back to the top?

Arthur Zwane's appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach has brought fresh hope of silverware at Naturena.

Zwane signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replacing Stuart Baxter after he parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

The coach has a long history with Chiefs in a playing and coaching career spanning two decades.

Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the Caf Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, the Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and Telkom Knockout.

Fans are hopeful he will add more trophies as coach.