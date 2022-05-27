×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

POLL | Will Zwane take Chiefs back to the top?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 May 2022 - 13:00
Arthur Zwane has been announced as Kaizer Chiefs' new coach.
Arthur Zwane has been announced as Kaizer Chiefs' new coach.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Arthur Zwane's appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach has brought fresh hope of silverware at Naturena.

Zwane signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replacing Stuart Baxter after he parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

The coach has a long history with Chiefs in a playing and coaching career spanning two decades.

Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the Caf Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, the Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and Telkom Knockout.

Fans are hopeful he will add more trophies as coach.

Zwane will aim to end the club's seven-year trophy drought.

EFF deputy leader, and die-hard Chiefs fan, Floyd Shivambu said he expects a league title next season.

We’re confident and proud. Our immediate demands are not too much: 1. 2022/2023 PSL Championship; 2. Nedbank Cup; 3. 100% derby wins; and 4. MTN8 victory.”

Others said Zwane should be given time to mold his team, and success would come in two seasons' time.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said he was confident Amakhosi fans will soon have something to celebrate.

“It is no secret we have had a number of challenging seasons over the past few years. We have had to make decisive changes in leading us to what we strongly believe will lay the foundation for long term success.

“We are confident our supporters and all those who are associated with the Kaizer Chiefs brand will have something to smile about soon.”

READ MORE:

Bobby Motaung reveals new Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s mandate

Kaizer Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed the “clear mandate” that has been given to the club’s new head coach Arthur Zwane and his ...
Sport
21 hours ago

'We support him through thick and thin': Kaizer Chiefs fans welcome new coach Arthur Zwane

Fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and media personality Bonang Matheba, have welcomed Zwane.
Sport
4 hours ago

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane says he won’t be a ‘Hitler’

Arthur Zwane has promised not to be a “Hitler” as Kaizer Chiefs new full-time coach while he spearheads the mission to bring back happy days to ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs announce their new coach Soccer
  2. Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections Soccer
  3. Bobby Motaung reveals new Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s mandate Soccer
  4. Legal spat: PSL coach brought alcohol to team hotel in bio-bubble Soccer
  5. ‘There have been talks’ — Ronwen Williams says he might leave SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused