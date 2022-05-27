POLL | Will Zwane take Chiefs back to the top?
Arthur Zwane's appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach has brought fresh hope of silverware at Naturena.
Zwane signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replacing Stuart Baxter after he parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.
The coach has a long history with Chiefs in a playing and coaching career spanning two decades.
Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the Caf Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, the Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and Telkom Knockout.
Fans are hopeful he will add more trophies as coach.
Zwane will aim to end the club's seven-year trophy drought.
EFF deputy leader, and die-hard Chiefs fan, Floyd Shivambu said he expects a league title next season.
“We’re confident and proud. Our immediate demands are not too much: 1. 2022/2023 PSL Championship; 2. Nedbank Cup; 3. 100% derby wins; and 4. MTN8 victory.”
Others said Zwane should be given time to mold his team, and success would come in two seasons' time.
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said he was confident Amakhosi fans will soon have something to celebrate.
“It is no secret we have had a number of challenging seasons over the past few years. We have had to make decisive changes in leading us to what we strongly believe will lay the foundation for long term success.
“We are confident our supporters and all those who are associated with the Kaizer Chiefs brand will have something to smile about soon.”
