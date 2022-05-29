‘It can be historic to win it here’ — Pitso on Ahly meeting Wydad in Morocco

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his team have every belief they can upset Wydad Athletic at their home ground in Monday night's Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Mosimane said he knows it will be tough to beat the 2017 Champions League winners and 2018-19 runners-up at their 45,000-seat home venue (8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time) as Ahly go in search of a third-straight title in the continent's premier club competition.

Morocco have been seen in the past as influential in Confederation of African Football (Caf) decision-making. The choice of venue for the Champions League final to the north African powerhouse for a second year running, made at the semifinal stage in May after Senegal withdrew its bid, was criticised by Mosimane then.

In his prematch press conference in Casablanca on Sunday the coach did not want to get drawn into complaining about meeting Wydad on their home ground, saying it “would be nice to win it here”.

“We will play the cup final where it's supposed to be played. And the cup final is here, and we are here,” Mosimane said.