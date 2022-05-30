Mngqithi: Coaches’ independence is the secret to Sundowns’ success

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the club’s dominance in SA football is because of the independence the technical team enjoys from team management.

Sundowns had complete dominance in domestic football in 2021-2022 with a clean sweep of trophies when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final in Rustenburg on Saturday night to add to the DStv Premiership and MTN8.

Mngqithi said he did not believe the gap in quality between Sundowns and their rivals was huge. He praised the club’s bosses for not interfering with the job of the coaches.

“I will not agree [that the gap is big] because when you look at the statistics in this game in this day and age, you have to be very objective.

“And for you to be objective you must use a lot of data to justify that it is a real dominance or maybe it’s those margins here and there where we’ve got some marginal gains as a result of the technical team we have.”

Mngqithi shares the hotseat at Masandwana with co-coach Rulani Mokwena and senior coach Steve Komphela.