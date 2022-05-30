POLL | Will Pitso Mosimane win his third Champions League title in a row?
History beckons for South African Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in the Caf Champions League final on Monday evening.
If his side beat Wydad Athletic at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco, he will become the first coach to win three Champions League titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.
Mosimane won his second with Al Ahly in 2020 and again a year later against Kaizer Chief.
It will be a tough final for the Egyptian giants, with Wydad having home advantage.
Mosimane refused to complain, saying it would be a “historic” win.
“We will play the cup final where it's supposed to be played. And the cup final is here, and we are here.
“If you are going to look for other things outside that, it's not going to be good for your preparation. So we prepare for the match and try to play the match on the pitch in the 90 minutes.
“It does not mean the external factors do not play a role, but you can do better without talking or worrying about decisions not in your control and in the control of the people who make them.
“We are football people. The rest is politics. And it would be nice to win it here. I think it can be historic if we win it here.”
