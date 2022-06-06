Broos believes Bafana are capable of silencing Morocco in Rabat

"We had players who had never played for Bafana before but now they've played six games. We had to start somewhere when we began in September and I knew it's a young team without experience," Broos said.

"It was expected we could lose one game because we lacked experience and it happened. But we learned a lot out of that."

The Belgian said he was disappointed with how some people reacted after the humbling against France in March.

"I was so angry that people thought we could beat France with all their big players who are playing all over Europe. I hoped we wouldn't lose but I said to myself that it's okay and it's not important. The experience my players had in that game is something you can't get anywhere.

"They had to feel it. I think it's been very good to play six qualifiers for the World Cup and those two friendly games against Guinea and France. I think we know what's it's all about and I'm confident."

Broos expects a tough match against a Moroccan side ranked 24th in the world and second on the continent.

"Morocco are a very good team but with modern technology you can have as much as possible information about your opponent," he said.

"We must start to look at many games of Morocco so we know their players, we know their team very well.

"It's a good team and we have a plan and we'll be happy if our plan can succeed on Thursday. We know what we have to do and one thing that's very important is to have the right mentality and confidence because when you go to Morocco with fear it's better that you stay here."