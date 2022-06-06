×

Broos believes Bafana are capable of silencing Morocco in Rabat

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
06 June 2022 - 14:07
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his young team is ready to face tough opposition, even in an intimidating atmosphere, after the experienced they gained playing six 2022 World Cup qualifiers and friendlies against France and Guinea in France early this year.

After failing to reach the Qatar World Cup, Bafana shift their focus to qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. Their journey starts on Thursday in Rabat where they face Morocco, one of the five sides that will represent Africa in the World Cup in November and December.

Liberia are the other team in Bafana's group and the two sides will clash in back-to-back matches in September with the winner of both those matches likely to qualify alongside Morocco for the 2023 Afcon.

Broos admitted he was disappointed to lose against Ghana in the final World Cup qualifying group match where SA needed a draw to reach the final play-off stage that determined five teams representing the continent in Qatar.

He said the experience gained by his many young call-ups in the World Cup qualifiers, and also in front of 40,000 noisy home fans in Lille in the 5-0 drubbing by France, had provided an excellent grounding going into the Afcon qualifiers.  

