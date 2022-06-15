Shots fired: Sundowns striker Erasmus takes a swipe at Bafana coach Broos

The straight-talking Broos, seeking a reality check for South Africans who can be notoriously unrealistic about the state of SA football, slammed the quality of players being produced by the PSL.

“Now is the time to face the real problem and the real problem of SA is that we don’t have high quality players,” Broos said.

“For Morocco, there was only one player playing from Wydad Casablanca, and he is the goalkeeper in the squad that played against us. This shows you enough. All those players are playing in big clubs like Fiorentina, Sevilla, PSG and we don’t have those quality players in Europe.

“We can look at the fantastic race that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did on the continent but Sundowns lost in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and Pirates lost in the final of the Confederation Cup.

“Two Moroccan teams in Wydad and RS Berkane won those competitions and in the Moroccan team there was no player from those teams in the national team except the goalkeeper. Let’s face it, the problem of SA is that the level of the PSL is not high enough.”

Broos’ comments have divided opinion, with many saying his view is spot on and a wake-up call to SA football, given Bafana’s spectacularly poor level of achievement of the past two decades.

Others, Erasmus apparently included, felt the coach was being disrespectful to the country of his employment.