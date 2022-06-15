×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Shots fired: Sundowns striker Erasmus takes a swipe at Bafana coach Broos

15 June 2022 - 11:25 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus has taken a swipe at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in response to the Belgian’s comments that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not a good enough level.

Former Bafana striker Erasmus (31) tweeted: “Why do we have a coach who doesn’t believe in our talent and league? Sorry for thinking out loud.”

The tweet was in response to comments made by Broos in a press conference on Tuesday. The coach was supposed to speak about his plan for the way forward in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after SA started with a 2-1 defeat against Africa’s second-ranked team, Morocco, in Rabat on Thursday night.

The straight-talking Broos, seeking a reality check for South Africans who can be notoriously unrealistic about the state of SA football, slammed the quality of players being produced by the PSL.

“Now is the time to face the real problem and the real problem of SA is that we don’t have high quality players,” Broos said.

“For Morocco, there was only one player playing from Wydad Casablanca, and he is the goalkeeper in the squad that played against us. This shows you enough. All those players are playing in big clubs like Fiorentina, Sevilla, PSG and we don’t have those quality players in Europe.

“We can look at the fantastic race that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did on the continent but Sundowns lost in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League and Pirates lost in the final of the Confederation Cup.

“Two Moroccan teams in Wydad and RS Berkane won those competitions and in the Moroccan team there was no player from those teams in the national team except the goalkeeper. Let’s face it, the problem of SA is that the level of the PSL is not high enough.”

Broos’ comments have divided opinion, with many saying his view is spot on and a wake-up call to SA football, given Bafana’s spectacularly poor level of achievement of the past two decades.

Others, Erasmus apparently included, felt the coach was being disrespectful to the country of his employment.

READ MORE

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says PSL level not high enough

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has ruffled feathers in the past and he was at it again on Tuesday, saying the level of the Premier Soccer League is ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Spitting truths or deflecting? — Hugo Broos’ comments on the PSL gets tongues wagging

Was Hugo Broos right, or is he making excuses for bad performances?
Sport
3 hours ago

Tails between legs, Bafana make low-key return from Morocco

It was a low-key return for Bafana Bafana as they touched down with no fanfare and a single sound of the vuvuzela at OR Tambo Airport on Saturday ...
Sport
3 days ago

And then there were three: Safa at last finalises technical director candidates

After Neil Tovey vacated the job in 2020, the crucial position is yet to be filled
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure Soccer
  3. Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale confirms local, international interest Soccer
  4. Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’ Soccer
  5. WATCH | Chiefs pay tribute to Parker, Manyama and other released players Soccer

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...