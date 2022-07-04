Motsepe: Caf Champions League final going back to two legs

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Caf Champions League final will be played over two legs again.

Motsepe said the decision was taken at an executive committee that Caf would launch a Super League with R1.6bn prize money this year, to kick off next year.

Caf switched to a single-venue final at a neutral venue in the 2019-20 season. However, the move created a controversial situation in the 2021-22 competition where Wydad Athletic beat Al Ahly 2-0 at their home Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca. Only Morocco was left bidding for the final after Senegal withdrew.

Stade Mohamed V had also been the previous season’s host of the final when Al Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0.

“The Caf president announced that going forward the Caf Champions League final will now be played over two legs,” Caf said.