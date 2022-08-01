×

Soccer

POLL | Will Benni McCarthy get Ronaldo back on form?

01 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy has been appointed as a first team coach for Manchester United.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter

SA football icon Benni McCarthy's appointment as a first team coach at Man United has got fans talking, with many asking if it will improve Cristiano Ronaldo's form.

The form AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United on Sunday after he missed several preseason games due to personal issues. There has been concern about his impact this season and speculation about the star's future at the club.

Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net in his side's match against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

His return to the pitch coincided with the club confirming McCarthy has been appointed as one of three first team coaches under manager Erik ten Hag. 

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.

“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.

“The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7, in our Premier League opener,” the club said of McCarthy's appointment.

