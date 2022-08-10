“Coach Sead Ramović has a second season. He’s got his second pre-season with the group and he is working with a team he is familiar with. Their organisational forms are very similar to last season. They have a clear playing style that looks for possibilities to build from the back and looks to dominate possession.”
Mokwena said they have an experienced midfield of players such as Lindokuhle Mbatha, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo.
“They have the experience of Mbatha, Villa (Vilakazi) and Xola Mlambo in their midfield to give them a little bit of stability. They also have Given Msimango, who missed a huge part of last season but he is looking strong and back to his best.”
Asked about their preparations, Mokwena said they worked according to what they are expecting from Galaxy.
Sundowns expecting rough ride against TS Galaxy
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns are expecting a rough ride from unpredictable TS Galaxy when they meet for their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Wednesday night.
The Brazilians are looking to register their second win of the season after they thumped Cape Town City last week, while Galaxy will be going all out for their first three points of the campaign.
This match is possibly the first time midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi will be up against his former team where he achieved considerable success for six seasons at Chloorkop.
“TS Galaxy’s story is that of continuation from last season because they haven’t made too many changes to their squad,” said Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena.
Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala
“Coach Sead Ramović has a second season. He’s got his second pre-season with the group and he is working with a team he is familiar with. Their organisational forms are very similar to last season. They have a clear playing style that looks for possibilities to build from the back and looks to dominate possession.”
Mokwena said they have an experienced midfield of players such as Lindokuhle Mbatha, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Xola Mlambo.
“They have the experience of Mbatha, Villa (Vilakazi) and Xola Mlambo in their midfield to give them a little bit of stability. They also have Given Msimango, who missed a huge part of last season but he is looking strong and back to his best.”
Asked about their preparations, Mokwena said they worked according to what they are expecting from Galaxy.
‘Bring on Barcelona’: Fans celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ first win of the season
“The day before the game we do the work of the boxes. How do we look to deal with our boxes against a team that is very clear in their boxes. On the one box Pogiso Sanoka and Msimango will establish their play where their number six will be close by and the fullbacks will be aggressive.
“Lefa Hlongwane and Bathusi Oubass are important for them in that double eight and double 10 sort of role. They have a very aggressive front three with speed and possibilities of having Villa dropping into that false nine role and his ability to link up play.
“We worked to see how can we deal with their boxes, how do we deal with our boxes and how we can try to get something on the pitch and put our best foot forward.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos