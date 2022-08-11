“We knew that Sundowns have the benchmark in our league, they have unbelievable team and great coach. It was a big challenge for us but we knew that if we keep focus and keep the desire to fight for every inch we can compete against any team in the league.
TS Galaxy coach Ramović urges charges not to get carried away after win over Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
After the stunning 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has urged his players to stay grounded as there is still a long way to go in the season.
Galaxy handed the defending champions their first defeat of the campaign with an impressive performance at Loftus where a number of players rose to the occasion.
Asked to reflect on their win that was secured by a lone first-half goal from midfielder Lifa Hlongwane, Ramović praised his team for sticking to the plan but asked them not to get carried away.
“This is only the second game of the season, we just have to stay calm, focus, keep up the good work,” said Ramović.
“We just have to try and keep doing the good things and also improve on what we should do better and to keep going. We will prepare ourselves well for the next game against SuperSport United on Sunday which is going to be a tough game again.”
Ramović added that the win is important to boost the confidence of the players but they must keep on working hard at training and during matches.
“When I came in October, self-confidence was down but you have to put the hard work before the belief. If you just believe but you don’t train well, you don’t have a game plan, structure, patience and dedication. Then it won’t help.
“As a group, we kept the whole team together and just added two more players because I believe in my team and that they have a lot of quality. We knew that organisation at every stage of the game was going to be key and this is what we did.
“We knew that Sundowns have the benchmark in our league, they have unbelievable team and great coach. It was a big challenge for us but we knew that if we keep focus and keep the desire to fight for every inch we can compete against any team in the league.
“I think that we played a good game, the opponents gave us a fair and touch game.”
One of the key impressive performers for Galaxy was young attacker Aphelele Teto who was a constant irritation for the Sundowns defenders.
“He is young, he is still to learn some tactical things but he is quick, he is good with the ball. But we have 23 quality players and those who came into the game as substitutes showed a great effort.
“When he started to get tired we had to bring in fresh legs and all in all, credit to the team and all in all it was a well-deserved win.”
