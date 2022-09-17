×

Soccer

'We learnt a lot from Gavin Hunt,' says Chiefs coach Zwane ahead of SuperSport game

17 September 2022 - 17:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on September 3.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard hope their knowledge of their former master Gavin Hunt will help them get the desired result against SuperSport United.

Amakhosi, who are experiencing a tough time in terms of results at the moment, host Hunt’s SuperSport in a DStv Premiership match scheduled for FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

Chiefs are currently in position 14 on the Premiership log table after seven outings this season while their former coach, Hunt, has managed to turn things around at SuperSport.

Hunt has gone four matches without defeat, having recorded three victories on the trot recently.

Zwane and Sheppard were Hunt’s assistants during his tough Chiefs spell while Sheppard also worked with the experienced mentor at Bidvest Wits.

“We learnt a lot from coach Gavin from our time when we worked with him here. He is a top coach, there’s no doubt about it,” Zwane said.

“You must have seen how he went to Maritzburg United and grinded results there. He is a coach that demands (a lot) from players and there’s no doubt that he will come to FNB Stadium to grind the result as well. We have to be ready for it.”

While Chiefs seemed to be going through a rough patch, Zwane believes things aren’t that bad and they can hit the top gear any moment from now and the signs are there.

“It’s a matter of consistency, look at the goal scoring opportunity we create,” the coach said.

“Against Marumo, it’s just a mistake that led to us conceding the goal, but they had nothing when I watched and analysed the game at home.

“When you look at us, we had more box entries. We were just unfortunate not to connect with the right player, but we could have done better in terms of taking those opportunities. It’s only that.

“And against AmaZulu FC we had opportunities to win the game. For me, that is what matters: we show intent that we want to score goals.

“That doesn’t mean we should panic. We are not going to panic because we are still on the right track and we will get it right very soon.”

