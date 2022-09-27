Soccer

Bafana coach Hugo Broos impressed by Luke le Roux’s skills

27 September 2022 - 12:55 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes new central midfielder Luke le Roux could have a big future with the national team.

Swedish-based Le Roux made his Bafana debut in a 4-0 victory over a hapless Sierra Leone in an international friendly at the weekend. The 22-year-old former SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC player currently plays for Varbergs Bols in Sweden's top tier.

Broos believes the player did well despite not having enough time jell with his new national teammates.

‘Everybody must appreciate that I changed my mind’: Broos on Zwane’s SA return

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made an admission that Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane may have been a missing link in his team.
Sport
1 day ago

“Luke was a bit hesitant in the beginning, but I think that is normal for the first game and playing with players you don’t know. You can’t get to know them after four training sessions,” Broos said.

“But the more the game went on the more he got into the game. He made a few beautiful passes, I’m very happy with his performance.”

Broos said he would be looking to keep the current group of players in the Bafana camp together going forward.

“We don’t have to change much, we have to keep together now as much as possible. We have to create that relationship among the players. This is almost a new group and they did well.”

‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes

New Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane says he wants to “recreate history and make the green nation happy” as he joins one of the biggest clubs in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana meet 146th-ranked Botswana at FNB Stadium in their second friendly of the September Fifa transfer window on Tuesday evening (6pm).

Themba Zwane was the biggest talking point after the game against the Leone Stars as he was playing under coach Broos for the first time.

“We have to see [him against stronger teams] because it was not France, Ghana or Morocco [Bafana were playing]. But again, his performance was great, I’m very happy that he is with us and that he will stay with us,” Broos said.

Broos has said he wants to use all the players in his 23-man squad in the two games and is likely to field a much-altered starting line-up against the Zebras.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli

Pitso Mosimane’s representatives have described the coach as “the turnaround strategist” and explained that is why he has made the surprise move to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lack of top leagues will plague African teams at the World Cup: Kgatlana

The expansion of the World Cup from 24 to 32 teams will see five African countries competing
Sport
17 hours ago

Jury still out on Orlando Pirates and their new signings

While Orlando Pirates deserve applause for their savvy signings before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window closed on Thursday, the jury ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane spearheads Bafana’s win over Sierra Leone

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ questions about why everyone was always on his case about his snub of Themba Zwane were answered when the player ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  3. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport
  4. ‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes Soccer
  5. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...