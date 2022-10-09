Banyana have to work on defence after 13 goals conceded in three games

Ellis said Banyana's effort to progress to a point of having a tight defence will eventually succeed.

“This is a process. We have played three games in two international windows and we will work on that continuously to be better. The World Cup is not tomorrow.

“We feel it was a better performance but we need to minimise our mistakes — that is what cost us again. We will consistently work on that and get better.”

The gap between most African countries and those that boast professional leagues is clear when there are these kinds of matches. Though SA has the Hollywoodbets Super League, it is still not fully professional.

Most players depend on full-time jobs to provide for themselves while others are students, which makes it a bit challenging for teams to prepare.

“Playing back to back [in the SA league], Saturday and Wednesday, doesn’t help the players because there is no time to prepare for any game. So you go from the one game on the Saturday, you are doing the recovery the Sunday, getting ready to travel, playing on the Wednesday,” Ellis said.

“Playing the best against the best would obviously help. But having a professional league where players solely focus on football would really help.

“We try and assist by giving the players programmes but you’re training on your own. Yes, having a professional league would definitely raise the standard.”

The Women’s World Cup is in Australia in July and August.

