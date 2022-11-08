Travel

What’s a Hayya card? Qatar’s crazy entry rules for the Fifa World Cup

The usually ‘visa-free’ nation is effectively closed to any foreign visitor without a match ticket, unless you’ve got a special invite and R2,5k to spare

08 November 2022 - 12:15 By Elizabeth Sleith
A replica of the Fifa World Cup trophy in a shoe store at the Souq Waqif traditional market in Doha.
Image: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Qatar’s hosting of the Fifa World Cup starting next week comes with a host of firsts: not least that this is the first time in the competition’s 92-year history that it will be held in the Middle East. Due to the region’s desert climate, it is also the first time the tournament will be held in November/December (Qatar’s winter) rather than midyear.

With a projected $20bn (about R355bn) boost to the country’s economy from staging the cup, Qatar has spent years and invested hundred of billions in developing new attractions, stadiums and infrastructure to ensure a spectacle like no other — part of the goal being to raise its profile as a tourist destination.

About 1.3-million visitors are expected over the course of the tournament from November 20 to December 18. That’s roughly half the country’s population of 2.931-milion. Perhaps to cope with that influx and keep the competition centre stage, the government has made a rather unorthodox decision to effectively close its borders throughout November to everyone but football fans. 

Usually, the nationals of more than 90 countries, including South Africa, can enter Qatar visa-free. But as of November 1, all foreign visitors, whether planning to attend matches or not, need what’s called a Hayya card to enter.

R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously ...
Sport
5 days ago

Effectively, the Hayya card is a fan ID with benefits. Cardholders get free metro and bus travel in Doha, as well as access to events, discounts, a free sim card and emergency medical treatment. Those attending matches will need both their Hayya card and their match ticket to gain entry to the stadium on the day. But even if you don’t plan to attend any matches, a Hayya card is mandatory for entry to Qatar for the duration of the Cup.

For the month of November, there are only two ways to qualify:

  • If you have match tickets.
  • If you have been invited under the “Hayya with Me” programme which allows a Hayya card holder to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to enter Qatar. While the Hayya card is free for the ticket holder, beneficiaries of the “Hayya with Me” programme must each pay QR500 (about R2,500). It is free for fans under the age of 12.

That rule applies until December 2, when the group stage matches will have been completed and the knockout rounds begin. After that, non-ticketed fans will also be eligible for a Hayya card, which will allow them to enter Qatar and, according to Col Dr Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al Nuaimi, spokesperson for the ministry of interior, “enjoy the unique tournament atmosphere”. These applicants, however, must have confirmed accommodation and pay the QR500 fee.

Organisers said the approval process for Hayya applications takes “less than five days” but those intending to travel are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Hayya cardholders can stay in Qatar until January 23 2023, which is when the usual visa process will resume.  

As for buying tickets, the “Last Minute Sales Phase” is open, though the ticket sales page on the Fifa website reports “current ticket demand is very high” and you should be prepared for “longer than usual queuing times”.

As of this month, Qatar has cancelled all Covid-19 restrictions, meaning you do not need  a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter. 

For more information or to apply for the Hayya card, go here

