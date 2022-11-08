What’s a Hayya card? Qatar’s crazy entry rules for the Fifa World Cup

Qatar’s hosting of the Fifa World Cup starting next week comes with a host of firsts: not least that this is the first time in the competition’s 92-year history that it will be held in the Middle East. Due to the region’s desert climate, it is also the first time the tournament will be held in November/December (Qatar’s winter) rather than midyear.

With a projected $20bn (about R355bn) boost to the country’s economy from staging the cup, Qatar has spent years and invested hundred of billions in developing new attractions, stadiums and infrastructure to ensure a spectacle like no other — part of the goal being to raise its profile as a tourist destination.

About 1.3-million visitors are expected over the course of the tournament from November 20 to December 18. That’s roughly half the country’s population of 2.931-milion. Perhaps to cope with that influx and keep the competition centre stage, the government has made a rather unorthodox decision to effectively close its borders throughout November to everyone but football fans.

Usually, the nationals of more than 90 countries, including South Africa, can enter Qatar visa-free. But as of November 1, all foreign visitors, whether planning to attend matches or not, need what’s called a Hayya card to enter.