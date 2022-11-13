Football fan or not, you’ll have a ball in Qatar
The more than 1 mn fans preparing to descend on the country for the Fifa World Cup will find an array of food, shopping and art to enjoy between matches
13 November 2022 - 00:04 By William Smook
I’m probably one of the few South Africans who travels internationally who’s never been to — or transited through — Dubai. I’d not visited the Middle East at all, possibly an oddity considering how I try to eat my weight in virtually any food that’s traditional in that region. Instead, my first visit was a recent stay in Doha, the capital of Qatar. And that really was fine, for several reasons...
Football fan or not, you’ll have a ball in Qatar
The more than 1 mn fans preparing to descend on the country for the Fifa World Cup will find an array of food, shopping and art to enjoy between matches
I’m probably one of the few South Africans who travels internationally who’s never been to — or transited through — Dubai. I’d not visited the Middle East at all, possibly an oddity considering how I try to eat my weight in virtually any food that’s traditional in that region. Instead, my first visit was a recent stay in Doha, the capital of Qatar. And that really was fine, for several reasons...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos