Netherlands to auction their World Cup shirts to support migrant workers

“It has not escaped anyone's notice that facilitating the tournament has had a huge affect on migrant workers in Qatar,” Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk said.

“They have worked on stadiums, infrastructure and hotel accommodation under very harsh conditions. We will remember that during all our activities there. It is clear to everyone that those conditions really need to improve.”

“We hope that our presence will contribute to the changes now under way,” Van Dijk added.

“Much has already been done from the boardrooms to improve the situation of migrant workers. But we also want to make a concrete contribution from the dressing room.”

The Netherlands team will also take time in Qatar to meet a group of about 20 migrants to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join in the squad training.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the Group A game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (7pm in Qatar, 6pm SA time).

Holland begin their tournament with their Group A game against Senegal on Monday (6pm SA time) at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.