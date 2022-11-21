Soccer

Queiroz sees Southgate's England as best since 1966

21 November 2022 - 13:52 By Reuters
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz speaks to the media ahead of their 2022 World Cup game against England game in a press Conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar on November 20 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes England have their strongest team since they won the World Cup in 1966, calling Gareth Southgate's side serious contenders to reach the 2022 edition's final in Qatar.

Attending his fourth successive World Cup as a national team coach, Queiroz, a former Real Madrid and Portugal manager, said Southgate's England had since the 2018 World Cup been one of the world's best, having mastered football's basics.

“The new generation that Gareth Southgate is bringing for the national team, in my opinion, is probably the most talented, most competitive English national team since 1966,” he said on Sunday.

“This team, it is very, very functional, very practical, very realistic.”

Queiroz, who had two stints in England as Alex Ferguson's assistant manager at Manchester United, will face England on Monday (3pm SA time) as Iran boss and knows points could be hard to come by in the opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Asian heavyweights Iran are playing in their third successive World Cup and have qualified five times, without ever going beyond the group stage. England have contested 16 World Cups, but won the tournament just once.

The 69-year-old Queiroz, assisted by former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa, is looking for big performances in the last two matches against Wales and the US to give Team Melli a hope of finally reaching the round of 16.

“We know that tomorrow [Monday] is a very difficult one,” he said.

“So the important goal for us it is to be there, play the game, every single stage of the game, every single minute of the game, with a fantastic unique fighting spirit and with the winning mentality.”

