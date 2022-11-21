Queiroz sees Southgate's England as best since 1966

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz believes England have their strongest team since they won the World Cup in 1966, calling Gareth Southgate's side serious contenders to reach the 2022 edition's final in Qatar.

Attending his fourth successive World Cup as a national team coach, Queiroz, a former Real Madrid and Portugal manager, said Southgate's England had since the 2018 World Cup been one of the world's best, having mastered football's basics.

“The new generation that Gareth Southgate is bringing for the national team, in my opinion, is probably the most talented, most competitive English national team since 1966,” he said on Sunday.

“This team, it is very, very functional, very practical, very realistic.”