Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany and Spain ready to kick off
23 November 2022 - 08:44
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Wednesday November 23:
Morocco v Croatia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12pm)
Germany v Japan, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)
Spain v Costa Rica, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (6pm)
Belgium v Canada, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (9pm)
