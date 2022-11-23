Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany and Spain ready to kick off

23 November 2022 - 08:44 By Sports Staff
Leon Goretzka (right) and Thomas Mueller during a Germany training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Ruwais, Qatar on November 21 2022.
Leon Goretzka (right) and Thomas Mueller during a Germany training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Ruwais, Qatar on November 21 2022.
Image: Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures:

 

Wednesday November 23:

 

Morocco v Croatia, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12pm)

Read the preview here

 

Germany v Japan, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)

Read the preview here

 

Spain v Costa Rica, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (6pm)

Read the preview here

 

Belgium v Canada, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (9pm)

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

* All the World Cup stadiums here

READ MORE

Teen sensation Musiala could be Germany's Messi at World Cup

Germany's teenage sensation Jamal Musiala on Monday credited his England youth period for helping him develop his creative game that has quickly ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Croatia, finalists in 2018, happy to fly under the radar as they meet Morocco

Croatia have won their last five matches and lost once in 16 months, but the 2018 runners-up, led by midfield conjuror Luka Modric, will begin their ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Spain open World Cup against Costa Rica in battle of generations

The young Spain players at the heart of coach Luis Enrique's new-look side make their global debut on Wednesday when they face the experienced ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Hervé Renard's Saudi Arabia blow lid off World Cup stunning Messi and Argentina

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history beating Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Giroud double equals record as holders France crush Australia

Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence ...
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the ... Soccer
  3. World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning Soccer
  4. Broos again slams PSL and beer cup after Bafana’s draw against Angola Soccer
  5. Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference