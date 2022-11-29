France in Qatar should not be compared with 2018 winners: Varane

French defender Raphaël Varane warned against comparing his team's performance in Qatar with their run to victory in the 2018 World Cup.

France, the first defending champions to reach the last-16 since Brazil in 2006, play Tunisia in their last Group D match on Wednesday and are expected to use their bench players to rest star front-liners ahead of the knockout stage.

France became the first team in the 32-nation tournament to reach the last-16 by beating Denmark 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two second-half goals by the electric Kylian Mbappé.

Varane, who recovered from injury in time to play in his third World Cup, said the mix of veterans and young players in the squad had succeeded in adapting to changing circumstances but were wary of drawing parallels with the 2018 team.

“I think we have to avoid making too many comparisons,” Varane said.

“This is another time. The difficulty of a World Cup is that the players are different, they are in different shape. Four years in soccer is an eternity.”