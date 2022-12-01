Soccer

France file complaint to Fifa after Griezmann goal disallowed

01 December 2022 - 10:55 By Reuters
Antoine Griezmann of France scoring a goal that was later disallowed due to offside by VAR in the World Cup Group D match against Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 30 2022.
Antoine Griezmann of France scoring a goal that was later disallowed due to offside by VAR in the World Cup Group D match against Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 30 2022.
Image: EPA/Mohamed Messara/Backpagepix

France are filing a complaint to Fifa after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed after a video review after the final whistle of their 1-0 World Cup defeat to Tunisia, the French federation (FFF) said on Wednesday.

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area,

The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.

“We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle,” the FFF said in a statement.

Tunisia were eliminated from the tournament despite their win while France advanced top of Group D into the last-16 and they will face Poland on Sunday.

The FFF did not specify whether the complaint was over the goal itself or the fact it was ruled out after the final whistle.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset FIFA World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on last 16

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in World Cup Group C on Wednesday but fell agonisingly short of reaching the last 16 on goal difference.
Sport
13 hours ago

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Fifa World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a solo goal by ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Morocco, Germany, Spain, Belgium in a fight

Thursday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  5. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft