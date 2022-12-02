Today's World Cup fixtures: Portugal in action, must win for Cameroon, Ghana
02 December 2022 - 07:57
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Friday December 2 (all South Africa times):
Korea Republic v Portugal, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)
Read the preview here
Ghana v Uruguay, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (5pm)
Read the preview here
Cameroon v Brazil, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
Read the preview here
Serbia v Switzerland, Stadium 974, Doha (9pm)
