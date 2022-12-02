Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Portugal in action, must win for Cameroon, Ghana

02 December 2022 - 07:57 By Sports staff
Andre Ayew of Ghana celebrates their Group H victory over Korea with his teammates. Ghana meet Uruguay on Friday.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures:

 

Friday December 2 (all South Africa times):

 

Korea Republic v Portugal, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

Read the preview here

 

Ghana v Uruguay, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (5pm)

Read the preview here

 

Cameroon v Brazil, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

Serbia v Switzerland, Stadium 974, Doha (9pm)

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Song eyes fairytale win for Cameroon in Brazil ‘scorcher’

Cameroon's coach Rigobert Song is expecting an "absolute scorcher" of a game against Brazil on Friday, a match he believes his victory-starved side ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Ghana may face more drama in clash against last-chance Uruguay

After five-goal thrillers in their opening two World Cup matches, Ghana may be hoping to reach the last-16 with a little less drama when they meet ...
Sport
18 hours ago

After the tears, South Korea turn eyes to Portugal

South Korea let their emotions pour out when they lost a five-goal thriller to Ghana this week, but they can expect no sympathy on Friday from ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Brazil to rest starters for group game against Cameroon

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some ...
Sport
17 hours ago
