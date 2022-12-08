Soccer

Netherlands skipper Van Dijk dodges questions on Argentina's Messi

08 December 2022 - 18:22 By Mark Gleeson
Virgil van Dijk during a Netherlands media briefing at the Qatar University training complex on December 7 2022. Holland were preparing for their World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina.
Virgil van Dijk during a Netherlands media briefing at the Qatar University training complex on December 7 2022. Holland were preparing for their World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk deflected several questions about his looming confrontation with Lionel Messi but admitted the Netherlands would be cautious in their approach against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal.

The Dutch skipper stuck to the same line in fielding a flurry of enquiries about how he and his teammates will deal with the threat of Messi at Lusail Stadium.

“It’s not about me, or the Netherlands, against Messi — it’s about the Netherlands against Argentina,” he repeated several times at a news conference on Wednesday.

In response to a question about how worried they might be about the threat of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Van Dijk said: “Worried, no, but cautious of what Argentina can bring to the game.

“They are a fantastic team with fantastic players, and we are going to have to do well in all departments of the match.”

The Liverpool centreback agreed that his side could have played better in Qatar, despite not losing a game and winning their group, but diplomatically dodged a question about whether criticism of their performances back home was typically Dutch.

“We also feel that our play in the last game could have been better,” he said. “We are all perfectionists and could like to have performed better. But what is nice is that we are still in the competition and playing in the quarterfinals.”

The Dutch are eager to break new ground and win a World Cup after losing in three finals. “There is a hunger, dreams and a feeling that we really want to get it (the World Cup),” Van Dijk said.

“When you are in the quarterfinals you are only three games from glory. This is our opportunity. But obviously we have to get past an Argentina side with one of the best players of all time.”

The Dutch also face the possibility of the majority of the 80,000-odd crowd cheering on Argentina as a surprisingly small number of orange-clad Dutch supporters have travelled.

Usually, the Dutch get significant support on the road but without them, Van Dijk believes an early goal might be important to quieten the opposing fans.

“Then it comes a whole different game,” he said. “But I think it will be nice to play in such an ambience.”

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures

All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures.
Sport
1 day ago

The other Lionel, Argentina's Scaloni, pits wits against Van Gaal

It is no secret that Argentina's dreams of a third World Cup triumph lie largely on the shoulders of Lionel Messi but another man bearing the same ...
Sport
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS | 'In Louis we trust' pays off for the Netherlands

Coach Louis van Gaal may divide Dutch opinion with his tactics, but putting their faith in him has paid off once again for the Netherlands as a 3-1 ...
Sport
4 days ago

ANALYSIS | Messi shoulders the load to lift Argentina into quarterfinals

Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday but they were taken right down to the wire and might ...
Sport
4 days ago

Dumfries delivers as Dutch head into last eight

Denzel Dumfries set up the first two goals and netted a decisive third to ensure a 3-1 victory for the Netherlands over the US at the Khalifa ...
Sport
4 days ago

'Terrifying' Brazil near full-strength for Croatia quarterfinal test

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" after the five-times champions thrashed South ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cameroon boss Samuel Eto'o allegedly in altercation at World Cup Soccer
  2. All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures Soccer
  3. PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates announce two big signings Soccer
  5. Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European ... Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar