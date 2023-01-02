Soccer

Forest investigate alleged homophobic chants as Chelsea drop more points

02 January 2023 - 08:33 By Peter Hall
Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback in action with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in the Premier League matchat The City Ground in Nottingham on January 1 2023.
Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback in action with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in the Premier League matchat The City Ground in Nottingham on January 1 2023.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter commented on the hostile atmosphere after the game. Forest said they are investigating allegations of homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea supporters.

“The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour,” Forest said in a statement. “The matter will be fully investigated.”

Forest's LGBTQ supporters group said they were “embarrassed and ashamed”.

“From all genuine NFFC fans, please accept our apologies,” LGBTQ Trickies said.

“We're tired of trying to explain to the uneducated why the chant is wrong on all levels, we're not tired of fighting for equality and inclusion.”

Chelsea Pride, the London club's LGBTQ supporters group, described the chanting as a “hate crime”.

Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute with his first league goal since August.

Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White's drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.

The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier slotted his first goal for his new club in the 63rd minute, with Forest looking the more likely winner from there on in.

They could not complete the turnaround, however, with Chelsea hanging on for a point that leaves them eighth in the standings, seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

The hosts remain in the relegation zone but climbed to 18th, level on 14 points with West Ham United above them.

“I think overall when the game was controlled in the first half I don't think we did well enough, our performance level wasn't good enough, [we] didn't move the ball fast enough,” Potter said.

“They use their advantages which is the environment, the crowd. The second half we didn't control it well enough.”

Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé

Jomo Sono has paid an emotional tribute to Brazilian football legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, whom he described as his mentor, role model, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chelsea needed the reset that the World Cup gave them, given they had gone on their longest league run without a win, five, in 10 years before the tournament.

It appeared they had turned the corner after the Bournemouth win and their impressive start at the City Ground. They nearly broke the deadlock in just the second minute as Mason Mount fired over from a good position.

The visitors went one better through Sterling after Christian Pulisic's cross looped onto the crossbar and the England forward hammered home the rebound.

Gibbs-White was causing Chelsea all kinds of problems, firing against the crossbar before playing a big part in Aurier's equaliser, curling over a corner the visitors could not clear and former Tottenham Hotspur fullback pounced.

“I know we didn't win today but it was a good reference point that we can play against the big teams in the league,” Forest coach Steve Cooper said. “We're in control of our destiny and we have to keep building.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury for James, Man United chop Forest

Chelsea returned to winning ways in their first appearance after the World Cup break, but delight at their 2-0 home victory over Bournemouth on ...
Sport
5 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: What we know about the Portugal forward's new Saudi Arabian club

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr oin a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal open seven-point lead into 2023 as Man City, Newcastle held

Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Most divine of footballers': Lineker, Bolt, Obama and others react to death of Pele

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer. Here are some of the reactions from sports stars and global ...
Sport
3 days ago

Potter insists World Cup 'reset' could help stuttering Chelsea

Chelsea coach Graham Potter said his side were suffering before the Premier League paused for the World Cup, but that the break can enable the ...
Sport
6 days ago

In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in football

Lionel Messi's World Cup fairytale lit up the year in soccer as heroics and heartbreak at the finals captivated fans and highlighted the growth of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Cody Gakpo credits Dutch skipper Van Dijk for persuading him to join Liverpool

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo said he was persuaded to join Liverpool by Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who also plays at the Premier League club.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Sometimes I use him as the fourth assistant coach,’ says coach Mokwena on ... Soccer
  2. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  3. Jomo Sono pays emotional tribute to former teammate Pelé Soccer
  4. Zwane has ‘top-class’ prospect to replace Bimenyimana if PSL top scorer is ... Soccer
  5. South Africa learning international cricket is ‘brutal’: Bavuma Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election