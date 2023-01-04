Arteta furious at penalties as Arsenal held by Newcastle, United win again

Arsenal's hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at Emirates Stadium but Manchester United's fine form continued as they eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal were frustrated by a Newcastle who collected a 10th league clean sheet of the season.

Manchester United cemented their top-four place, moving level on points with Newcastle as goals by Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford sealed a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.